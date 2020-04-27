|
Shavell, Patricia Ann
Patricia Ann Shavell passed away on April 24, 2020 after a courageous and long fought battle with cancer. Patricia was 88 years old. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Steven, her daughters Cathy Shavell, Leslie Juergens, her husband Michael and two grandchildren Abigail Shavell and Andrew Juergens. Patricia will be sadly missed by her sister Barbara Neiman.
Patricia had her own very successful real estate company in Westport, CT before moving down to Palm Beach which she turned over to her son Wade. The business was sold and Wade started a real estate company in Palm Beach called Fite-Shavell. The firm proved very successful earning it top marks in the real estate world until Wade's untimely death in 2012. Patricia was a beautiful person both inside and out and will always be remembered.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020