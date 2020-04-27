Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Shavell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Shavell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Shavell Obituary
Shavell, Patricia Ann
Patricia Ann Shavell passed away on April 24, 2020 after a courageous and long fought battle with cancer. Patricia was 88 years old. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Steven, her daughters Cathy Shavell, Leslie Juergens, her husband Michael and two grandchildren Abigail Shavell and Andrew Juergens. Patricia will be sadly missed by her sister Barbara Neiman.
Patricia had her own very successful real estate company in Westport, CT before moving down to Palm Beach which she turned over to her son Wade. The business was sold and Wade started a real estate company in Palm Beach called Fite-Shavell. The firm proved very successful earning it top marks in the real estate world until Wade's untimely death in 2012. Patricia was a beautiful person both inside and out and will always be remembered.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -