Patricia Ann Shavell was born April 16, 1932, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to William and Marion Schwartz. She moved to New York at a young age and always considered it home. After graduation from High School, Pat attended City College at night. Pat was a swimwear model for Rose Marie Reid before she met and married Steven Shavell in 1953. They lived in New York for a few years before moving to Westport, Connecticut. Soon after, with three small children, Pat went to work as a real estate agent when her husband wanted to build a tennis court in their backyard. Pat said, "Other husbands asked for a tie."

Two years later, with her best friend, Betty, they started their own company, Shavell-Flaks. Standing on top of her station wagon on the Connecticut throughway, Pat matched the blue for their signage and cards. Buying a house from Pat was an experience. Most clients stayed at her house because they were from out of town. With Snoopy sheets and gourmet meals, clients became friends, and eventually part of the family. She once ironed a shirt for one client, a jazz musician, who was performing at Carnegie Hall later that night.

Pat's driving wasn't the best so imaginary breaks were pressed and mailboxes went flying. When you bought a house from Pat, your refrigerator would be stocked and you would have baby sitters and tennis lessons available.

Weekly trips were for exploring every part of New York City. From the Metropolitan Museum of Art to family-owned hardware stores and it always included a visit to Hop-Kee in Chinatown. Years later, Pat, a world traveler, would say her best trip was to China in 1999 to accompany Cathy to adopt her treasured Abigail.

When her son, Wade, was diagnosed with colon cancer at age 25 and Steve was recovering from a serious accident, in 1988, Pat closed the business. Several years later, Wade was approached by Martin Greenberg, who owned a venerable agency. Martin allowed Wade to shine and eventually Riverside Shavell had over one hundred agents in their offices in Westport and Weston. Pat became the office manager in 1994. Wade and Marty sold the company to Cendant and Wade started Corcoran Real Estate in 2001. Pat retired when the Connecticut company was sold. Her life was never the same after Wade died in 2012.

Pat is survived by her two daughters, Cathy Shavell and Leslie Juergens, two grandchildren, Abigail Shavell and Andrew Juergens, her husband of 67 years, Steven, and her sister, Barbara Neiman. She will be missed.



