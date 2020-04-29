|
Smith, Patricia Anne
Patricia Anne Smith, of West Palm Beach, FL, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the age of 81.
Patty worked as a school crossing guard, retail employee and assisted in the sale of insurance. She was a founding member of Holy Name of Jesus Church.
Patty is survived by her sister Jenelle Flowers; her children David (Jennifer) Smith, Jr., Chris (Debi) Smith, Julie (Mark) Bellew, Patty (Mike) Roedel, Tim (Lisa) Smith; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband David Hunter Smith and her grandson Joshua Smith.
Funeral services will be privately held. A Celebration of her Life will be planned at a future date.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Vincent De Paul Society of Holy Name of Jesus Church.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020