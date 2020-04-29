Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Anne Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Anne Smith Obituary
Smith, Patricia Anne
Patricia Anne Smith, of West Palm Beach, FL, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the age of 81.
Patty worked as a school crossing guard, retail employee and assisted in the sale of insurance. She was a founding member of Holy Name of Jesus Church.
Patty is survived by her sister Jenelle Flowers; her children David (Jennifer) Smith, Jr., Chris (Debi) Smith, Julie (Mark) Bellew, Patty (Mike) Roedel, Tim (Lisa) Smith; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband David Hunter Smith and her grandson Joshua Smith.
Funeral services will be privately held. A Celebration of her Life will be planned at a future date.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Vincent De Paul Society of Holy Name of Jesus Church.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -