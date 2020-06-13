Clipper, Patricia Bratton
Patricia Bratton Clipper of West Palm Beach, FL, a retired social worker and former Navy WAVE died of natural causes June 10, 2020 in a hospital in Palm Beach County, FL. She was 87.
Patricia is predeceased by her husband, Lawrence Jon Clipper, a professor of English Literature and a former Navy officer. She is survived by two daughters, Melanie Clipper Zatti of West Palm Beach, Florida and Stephanie Evelyn Clipper of Washington, DC, as well as a son-in-law, Gregory A. Hoehn, also of West Palm Beach. Other survivors include her three brothers, David P. Bratton, Jr. (Shirley) of Edinburg, VA, Roger C. Bratton of Spring Lake, MI, and Stephen L. Bratton of El Paso, TX; as well as many adoring nieces, nephews, and friends.
Patricia was born in Mifflin, PA. She was the eldest in a family of five children and was raised in Central Pennsylvania. Ms. Clipper was a member of the Class of 1951 of William Penn Senior High School in York, PA. After graduation, she joined the U.S. Naval Reserve (Women's Reserve) and was stationed at Imperial Beach, CA. Patricia achieved the rank of Cryptologic Technician Third Class (CT3) while working in the Navy's Washington, DC communications facilities. She received the Navy Good Conduct Medal, the Korean Service Medal, and the United Nations Medal for her service to the nation.
Patricia received B.A. (1969) and MS.Ed. degrees (1979) from Indiana University. She also attended the University of Notre Dame Law School. She was a career social worker in Northern Indiana until her retirement in the 1990s. Patricia enjoyed music, history, travel, and French cooking.
Burial will be at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Nook, PA, after the COVID-19 crisis. In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations in Patricia's name to the Peggy Adams Animal Shelter 3200 N Military Trl. #3100, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 or to the animal charity of your choice.
Patricia Bratton Clipper of West Palm Beach, FL, a retired social worker and former Navy WAVE died of natural causes June 10, 2020 in a hospital in Palm Beach County, FL. She was 87.
Patricia is predeceased by her husband, Lawrence Jon Clipper, a professor of English Literature and a former Navy officer. She is survived by two daughters, Melanie Clipper Zatti of West Palm Beach, Florida and Stephanie Evelyn Clipper of Washington, DC, as well as a son-in-law, Gregory A. Hoehn, also of West Palm Beach. Other survivors include her three brothers, David P. Bratton, Jr. (Shirley) of Edinburg, VA, Roger C. Bratton of Spring Lake, MI, and Stephen L. Bratton of El Paso, TX; as well as many adoring nieces, nephews, and friends.
Patricia was born in Mifflin, PA. She was the eldest in a family of five children and was raised in Central Pennsylvania. Ms. Clipper was a member of the Class of 1951 of William Penn Senior High School in York, PA. After graduation, she joined the U.S. Naval Reserve (Women's Reserve) and was stationed at Imperial Beach, CA. Patricia achieved the rank of Cryptologic Technician Third Class (CT3) while working in the Navy's Washington, DC communications facilities. She received the Navy Good Conduct Medal, the Korean Service Medal, and the United Nations Medal for her service to the nation.
Patricia received B.A. (1969) and MS.Ed. degrees (1979) from Indiana University. She also attended the University of Notre Dame Law School. She was a career social worker in Northern Indiana until her retirement in the 1990s. Patricia enjoyed music, history, travel, and French cooking.
Burial will be at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Nook, PA, after the COVID-19 crisis. In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations in Patricia's name to the Peggy Adams Animal Shelter 3200 N Military Trl. #3100, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 or to the animal charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.