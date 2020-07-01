Patricia Butler

Butler, Patricia
Mrs. Patricia Brinson Butler, age 64, of Brunswick, GA, and Riviera Beach, FL, passed away on June 22, 2020.
Patricia leaves to mourn, her husband Cleveland Butler; her children Patrice Butler (James) Peek, Carey (Crystal) Butler, stepson Corey Holland; her mother Laura (father Elmo, deceased) Brinson.
Viewing for "Pat" will be held 9:30AM Friday, July 03, 2020 at Royal Palm Funeral Home, with 10:00AM Graveside Service following. The family is asking that masks be worn, and social distancing be practiced.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.