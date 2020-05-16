Dear Curries, One and All,



Such nice memories of both your parents.. I spent a considerable amount of time in the HP house and always felt welcome there. Your parents seemed to be quite happy and content with one another. Whit, Joan and I ran into your dad in the FLA airport one night when our flight had been delayed. Doc' called your mother who returned to the airport, picked us all up and drove us to their condo for the duration. Giggling in the front seat, he turned to us and said, Don't ever let anyone on the Cape know how good we've got it here.' Such nice people to be with.. RIP you wonderful folk. Sending strength and courage to you all. With love, Fanny Wright (Moran)