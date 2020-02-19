|
|
Wiederhold, Patricia Elizabeth
Patricia "Pat" Elizabeth Wiederhold, 75, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away on February 17, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on December 22, 1944; the daughter of the late Harry and Elizabeth Holden.
Pat graduated from North Miami Senior High School and went on to attend Barry College. She married John P. Wiederhold on August 23, 1997 and together they shared 22 years of marriage. She was employed as a customer service representative in the computer industry for over 20 years until her retirement. Pat enjoyed cooking, traveling, was an avid reader and loved going to the library. Her proudest and greatest achievement was her family. She loved spending time with them, taking care of them and sharing their accomplishments.
She is survived by her husband, John P. Wiederhold; two sons, Scott Kerns (Colleen) and Darren Kerns (Shannon); daughter, Laura Kerns, Esquire; son-in-law, Dr. Michael Wiederhold (Jessica); granddaughter, Reagan Kerns; grandson, Jack Kerns; brother, Harry Holden (Carol) and niece, Elizabeth Holden.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2:00PM to 6:00PM at Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center, 1112 Military Trail, Jupiter, FL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10:00AM at St Patrick Catholic Church, 13591 Prosperity Farms Rd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Burial will follow at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery in Royal Palm Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia's name to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation – Greater Palm Beach County Chapter (http://greaterpalmbeach.jdrf.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020