DeSantis, Patricia G.
Patricia G. DeSantis "Patty" passed away unexpectedly on February 11, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia, PA July 18, 1940 to parents Dr. Nicholas Ariano, Sr. and Janet Irene Shaud. She studied nursing and worked in an office of a surgical doctor.
Patty was married to Conrad J. DeSantis June 13, 1964. She moved from Philadelphia to North Palm Beach, FL in July 1968, where she lived for 49 years. She was heavily involved in her children's activities and organizations at The Benjamin School and Palm Beach Ballet Center. Patty is survived by her husband Conrad J. DeSantis; her children Gabrielle DeSantis, James DeSantis, Stephen DeSantis, Nicole Simpson, Daniele Tempro; their spouses Christine DeSantis, Myriam DeSantis, David Simpson and Philip Tempro and her 11 grandchildren Justin and Alyssa Chaljub, Brooke and Hunter DeSantis, Angelica Ayala, Corrado and Dante DeSantis, Kyffin and Sophia Simpson, Aiden and Lena Tempro; her brother Nicholas Ariano and sister-in-law Clare, her sisters India Ingargiola and Terry Ariano and her aunt Phyllis McGinnis.
There will be a Catholic Mass and a "Celebration of Life" reception this Saturday afternoon, February 15, 2020.The Mass will be held at 2:30PM at St. Clare Catholic Church, 821 Prosperity Farms Rd, North Palm Beach, FL 33408.
The Celebration of Life reception will be held at 4:30PM at North Palm Beach Country Club's new banquet room, located at 501 US Highway 1, North Palm Beach, FL 33408.
The DeSantis family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the UF Health Aortic Disease Center Fund #023769. University of Florida Department of Surgery, Office of Development, PO Box 100243 Gainesville, FL 32610 (www.uff.ufl.edu/giving-opportunities/023769-uf-health- aortic-disease-center/).
This program was very close and dear to Patty's heart.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020