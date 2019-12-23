|
|
Gabriel, Patricia
Patricia Gabriel died peacefully at home Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was 92 years old.
Patricia was a very positive lady who always looked at the bright side of life and all it had to offer. Her warm disposition, strength and love of life and family will long be remembered and emulated.
Patricia enjoyed many years of playing mahjong with her lifelong friends. She loved family gatherings and was a prayerful woman.
Patricia was predeceased by her parents, Emmitt and Pauline Kelly; brothers, Major and Keith Kelly; and by her beloved son, George Gabriel.
Patricia is survived by her loving husband, Sam Gabriel of Lake Park, FL; by her brothers, Thomas Kelly of Jupiter, FL, Chris Kelly of Fort Pierce, FL, Kevin Kelly of Jupiter, FL and her sister, Betty Kenney of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; her loving sons, Michael Gabriel and his wife Alina of West Palm Beach, FL, Brian Gabriel and his wife Amy of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, and Daniel Gabriel and his wife Dawn of Jupiter, FL. She has five grandchildren who will miss her and numerous nieces and nephews who all loved her dearly.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Patricia on Friday, December 27, at 12 noon, St. Clare Catholic Church, with Fr. O'Shea presiding.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019