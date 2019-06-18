GRISWOLD, Patricia Patricia Griswold, 87, of Delray Beach, FL and formerly of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019. During college, she was a member of the Honor Society and had also received a Bachelor of Arts from Virginia Wesleyan College, Virginia Beach, VA. Patricia received a Master of Arts from Old Dominion University, Norfolk, VA and was a Professor of Philosophy at Saint Leo College (Naval stations Norfolk and Virginia Beach). She was a member of St. Mary the Virgin Anglican Catholic Church. Patricia is survived by her loving husband, A. Gorman Griswold, Jr.; daughters, Karen Horton, Donna Snowdale and her husband Robert, Sandra Swan and her husband William, Leslie Rhue and her husband Jeffrey; seven grandchildren, Jessica Schneider and her husband Todd, Jack Horton and his wife Brynn, Harrison Horton, Patrick Horton, Ashley Rhue, Holly Rhue and Jake Rhue; one great-grandchild, Fiona Schneider. She will also be missed by Dixie and KupCake, her beloved dogs. A Funeral Service was held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Mary the Virgin Anglican Catholic Church, 101 Homewood Blvd, Delray Beach, FL 33445. Entombment was at The Gardens of Boca Raton, 4103 N Military Trail, Boca Raton, FL 33431. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Virginia Beach Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) or an animal shelter of your choice. Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary