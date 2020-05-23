Healy-Golembe, Patricia
Patricia Healy-Golembe, a long-time resident of Delray Beach, FL, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Sonata Assisted Living in Boynton Beach, FL. She was born on March 17, 1946, in Johnstown, PA, to parents John and Lottie Gajewski, who are now deceased. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carter H. Golembe in 2010.
She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Healy and wife Marjan of Boynton Beach, FL and sister, Frances Gomulka wife of Edward of Houston, TX, and her grandchildren, Alexandra, Jorden, Ethan, and Summer Rose; stepsons, Gregory Golembe of Reston, VA and Christopher Golembe of Pompano Beach, FL.
Patricia had a successful business in Delray Beach as an interior decorator. She was an active Delray supporter and devoted her talents to the city's historic preservation. She was a dedicated photographer and had many of her images published. She traveled the world in an effort to capture its beauty. The Ice Alaska World Art Competition at the Fairbanks Ice Park was an annual event which for many years she photographed and donated her time.
Patricia will be inurned next to her husband, Carter Golembe, at Arlington National Cemetery.
A Memorial Service is to be determined due to the current Covid-19 restrictions.
Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, Delray Beach, in charge of arrangements. (www.LorneandSons.com)
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 23 to May 24, 2020.