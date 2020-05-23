Patricia Healy-Golembe
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Healy-Golembe, Patricia
Patricia Healy-Golembe, a long-time resident of Delray Beach, FL, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Sonata Assisted Living in Boynton Beach, FL. She was born on March 17, 1946, in Johnstown, PA, to parents John and Lottie Gajewski, who are now deceased. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carter H. Golembe in 2010.
She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Healy and wife Marjan of Boynton Beach, FL and sister, Frances Gomulka wife of Edward of Houston, TX, and her grandchildren, Alexandra, Jorden, Ethan, and Summer Rose; stepsons, Gregory Golembe of Reston, VA and Christopher Golembe of Pompano Beach, FL.
Patricia had a successful business in Delray Beach as an interior decorator. She was an active Delray supporter and devoted her talents to the city's historic preservation. She was a dedicated photographer and had many of her images published. She traveled the world in an effort to capture its beauty. The Ice Alaska World Art Competition at the Fairbanks Ice Park was an annual event which for many years she photographed and donated her time.
Patricia will be inurned next to her husband, Carter Golembe, at Arlington National Cemetery.
A Memorial Service is to be determined due to the current Covid-19 restrictions.
Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, Delray Beach, in charge of arrangements. (www.LorneandSons.com)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
745 NE 6th Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33483
(561) 276-4161
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 22, 2020
We are expressing sympathy and sending prayers for your loss.
Josephine and Joe Sandor
Family
May 22, 2020
Pat will be remembered for her spirit, determination and sense of adventure. We have many happy childhood memories and good times that will always be a part of us.
Marty and Joni Weiss
Family
May 22, 2020
Lisa Kissell -Jennings
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved