WALKER, Patricia J. Patricia J. Walker, age 86, of Delray Beach, FL, passed away on Sunday, the 10th of March at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka, IN. Patricia was born to the late Wayne and JoAnn Tassell in Bloomington, IL in 1932. Patricia graduated from DePauw University in Greencastle, IN and received a BA in Education. She worked as a teacher before pursuing other opportunities that captured her interest. Patricia was a resident of Delray Beach, FL for many years where she was an active ballroom dancer, jewelry maker, and bridge player. She had an appreciation and love for interior design and was an avid traveler. Patricia enjoyed spending time with her many close friends and family. Patricia is survived by her daughter, Jill (Robin) Antolovich of Mishawaka, IN; two grandchildren, Jason (Mandy) Antolovich and Matthew Antolovich; two great-grandchildren, Harrison and Theodore Antolovich; and one brother, Bruce Tassell. She was preceded in death by her son, Brett Servis. To honor Patricia's wishes, she will be laid to rest during a private burial in Kalamazoo, MI. The family wishes to thank those who have helped care for her throughout the past years.