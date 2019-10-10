Home

Palm Beach National Chapel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
10055 Heritage Farms Road
Lake Worth, FL 33449
(561) 967-1200
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Fellowship Palm Beach Gardens Campus
Patricia Kaminski


1945 - 2019
Patricia Kaminski Obituary
Kaminski, Patricia
Patricia Kaminski passed away peacefully on October 3, 2019. She was born March 27, 1945, the child of Chief John J. Kerrigan and Betty Kerrigan, of South Windsor, CT. Pat earned her bachelors degree from Emmanuel College in Boston, MA and her masters in Hartford, CT. She served in the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur convent from 1963 - 1972. She then transitioned into a teaching career. Besides her Savior Jesus, Pat was particularly passionate about her family and her devoted husband Bernie Kaminski. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Jack Kerrigan. Pat is survived by her husband Bernie, daughter Jen Hamilton, son-in-law Chris Hamilton, and her two beloved grandchildren Dylan and Miranda. She loved spending time with friends and loved ones and she thoroughly enjoyed family vacations, especially cruises. Everyone that knew her enjoyed her quick wit and sense of humor. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00AM Saturday, October 12 at Christ Fellowship Palm Beach Gardens Campus.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
