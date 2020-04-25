|
Gell, Patricia L.
August 25, 1931-March 23, 2020
Born August 25, 1931, Patricia "Pat" Louise Gell (Sunde), 88, passed away March 23, 2020. She grew up in Lake Worth, graduating Lake Worth High School Class of '49. Married 64 years to the late Lee R. Gell and raised two children, James (1956) and Gina (1959). She had a lengthy career in the banking industry, specifically helping customers in the safe deposit department, First Marine Bank, Lake Worth. She loved rainy days, the beach, all animals, especially her "backyard critters", dancing with Lee, listening to music, and working her puzzles. She is survived by her daughter Gina Forrest (Jeff); grandson Chad Forrest (Megan); granddaughter Ashley Horn (Anthony) and four great-grandchildren Talon and Ryder Forrest; and Addison and Austin Horn. Donations in honor of Pat to your local animal rescue would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020