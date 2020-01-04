|
Capriotti, Patricia Louise
Patricia Louise (Brummert) Capriotti, age 82, passed away peacefully at home December 16, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Born February 5, 1937 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to the late, much beloved Clayton Brummert and Rita Brummert, she dedicated her life to caring for others both personally and professionally. She became a registered nurse after graduating in 1958 from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Altoona, Pennsylvania. She completed her BSN in 1963 at University of Pittsburgh. One of her most rewarding achievements was instructing student nurses in pediatrics at St. Mary's Hospital in Portsmouth, Virginia. She continued her nursing career in home health care after moving to Wellington with her four children in 1978. Patricia was dedicated to the Catholic Church and began playing the organ and piano at St. Rita's after it was founded in 1979. Later she followed her "music family" to St. Therese De Lisieux in the year 2009 and continued to devote herself to the music ministry. Known as "Mrs. Cap" to many, she cared for her children and friends and everyone was invited to family Sunday dinners. She enjoyed playing the piano, dancing, waterskiing, and was an avid reader. She loved watching Miami Dolphins games with her son and remained a life-long Steelers fan. Patricia is survived by her four children Robert, Clayton, Anne and Nicole Capriotti and their respective spouses, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren as well as extended family in southeastern Pennsylvania. A memorial mass will be held at St. Therese De Lisieux in Wellington on January 9, 2020 at 7:00PM. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation fund has been set up at .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020