Moss, Patricia Lynne
Patricia Lynne Moss, 62, of Lake Worth passed away peacefully May 15, 2020. Lynne was predeceased by her mother Patricia Moss in 2015. She is survived by her loving father Robert C. Moss, sister Sandra Maiorana (Nicholas), best friend of 32 years Cindy Barna, nephew Joe Maiorana (Alyson), niece Alison Maiorana Deauville (Ryan), great-niece Zoe Maiorana, and countless other family members and friends.
Lynne was a native to Delray Beach, FL, a proud member of the Atlantic High School band and attended University of Florida for college. She was a dedicated employee of SunTrust for over 39 years where she led a team that turned into family. Throughout her time at SunTrust she developed multiple friendships that she cherished deeply. Lynne was a friend to anyone she met, and always put others before herself. She was quick to offer help and guidance to anyone that needed her. Never having children of her own, she treated her nieces and nephew as her own while attending every single baseball game and dance recital.
Lynne loved sports and was a dedicated Florida Gator and Miami Dolphin fan, even rooting for the Seminoles when it meant supporting her niece. In her free time, you could catch her on a cruise ship, enjoying a meal out with friends, or spending time with family. Her family meant the world to her.
Our incredible daughter, sister, aunt, and best friend will be missed so deeply as we find comfort that she is Heaven with her mother. We love and will miss you forever, Yaya!
A celebration of life will be held by Lynne's family when it is safe to do so.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.