Patricia Lynne Moss
1958 - 2020
Patricia Lynne Moss, 62, of Lake Worth passed away peacefully May 15, 2020. Lynne was predeceased by her mother Patricia Moss in 2015. She is survived by her loving father Robert C. Moss, sister Sandra Maiorana (Nicholas), best friend of 32 years Cindy Barna, nephew Joe Maiorana (Alyson), niece Alison Maiorana Deauville (Ryan), great-niece Zoe Maiorana, and countless other family members and friends.
Lynne was a native to Delray Beach, FL, a proud member of the Atlantic High School band and attended University of Florida for college. She was a dedicated employee of SunTrust for over 39 years where she led a team that turned into family. Throughout her time at SunTrust she developed multiple friendships that she cherished deeply. Lynne was a friend to anyone she met, and always put others before herself. She was quick to offer help and guidance to anyone that needed her. Never having children of her own, she treated her nieces and nephew as her own while attending every single baseball game and dance recital.
Lynne loved sports and was a dedicated Florida Gator and Miami Dolphin fan, even rooting for the Seminoles when it meant supporting her niece. In her free time, you could catch her on a cruise ship, enjoying a meal out with friends, or spending time with family. Her family meant the world to her.
Our incredible daughter, sister, aunt, and best friend will be missed so deeply as we find comfort that she is Heaven with her mother. We love and will miss you forever, Yaya!
A celebration of life will be held by Lynne's family when it is safe to do so.
www.Lorneandsons.com

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
745 NE 6th Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33483
(561) 276-4161
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Printed Guest Book
10 entries
June 12, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will miss your smiling face.
Jeanie Yerger
Friend
June 4, 2020
Lynn was a genuine and thoughtful friend. My prayers are with your family. You will be thought of often and missed very much.
Kim Harris
Coworker
June 3, 2020
I still look for you weekly pictures of Zoe. She would light up your smile. RIP my friend. Went to Dominic for pizza as I knew that was your PLACE for family time. May you and your mom now watch over the rest of the family.


































































Jeanette Justo
Classmate
June 3, 2020
My deepest condolences to Lynnes family and her best friend Cindy. Gone to soon RIP my friend
Barbara Spezzano
Coworker
June 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Charmaine Herny
Friend
June 2, 2020
Sam LeForge
Friend
June 2, 2020
RIP Lynne!!!! You will be missed so much!! I am truly blessed to call you a friend. I have known you since the day I was born and loved that we both agreed on one thing..... The Dolphins!! Keep watch over all of us, see you when I get there.
Jeff Aubrey
Friend
June 2, 2020
My condolences to Lynnes Family and her dear friend Cindy Barna.
Rest in peace Lynne!
Theresa Jansen
Coworker
June 2, 2020
My most sincerest condolences to Lynnes family & her best friend, Cindy Barna! Lynne was an exceptional human being and she was always present when anyone needed a helping hand! An amazing daughter, sister, aunt & best friend! Her memory lives on and we will never forget her!
Rest In Peace, Lynne!
Alicia Reyes
Coworker
June 2, 2020
Rest in peace my friend...❤
Laura Bonelli
Friend
