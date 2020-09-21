1/1
Patricia Pero
1930 - 2020
Pero, Patricia
Patricia "Pat" Preece Pero, 90, of Juno Beach, went home to be with the Lord September 14, 2020 after a graceful battle with Dementia and Covid – 19.
Patricia was born to Godfrey Preece and Jeanette Atherton Preece in 1930 in Westbury, LI, NY. After many years she moved to Miami, FL with her family where she graduated from Miami Senior High School and attended Florida State University.
In addition to being a loving and dedicated mother and grandmother, Patricia enjoyed volunteering in her church and helping the elderly. While an active member of First Presbyterian Church, North Palm Beach, she was a part of the Stephen Ministry, The Agape Group and participated in the Emmaus Walk. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with all those that surrounded her.
Patricia is survived by her four children, Linda (David) Blue, Rob Schade, Steve Schade and Chriss Wood, grandchildren, Elizabeth (Michael) Limbaugh, Hailey (Charlie) Windfelder, Hayes Wood and three great-grandchildren, Aaron, Aster and Paz Limbaugh.
A Memorial Service with an emphasis on social distancing and mandatory face masks will be held 1:00PM on October 10, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church, North Palm Beach, 717 Prosperity Farms Road, North Palm Beach, FL.
In lieu of flowers, the family has kindly requested that donations be made in Patricia's name to First Presbyterian Church, North Palm Beach, 717 Prosperity Farms Road, North Palm Beach, FL 33408.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
