PIERSON, Patricia Patricia Milligan Pierson died of natural causes in the Jupiter Florida Hospice Center on May 13, 2019, just a few weeks after celebrating her 87th birthday. She was born in New Brunswick, NJ, whereshe met her husband, Douglas Pierson of Glen Ridge, in third grade. The couple were married for 62 years, until Douglas' passing in 2016. Their marriage was filled with love, adventure, and unforgettable experiences all over the world. Patricia was an accomplished, selfless woman who always put others ahead of herself, and took care of so many people every day. Patricia was named Miss Atlantic City in 1952. Later, she ran two successful antique businesses in Waterbury Center and Burlington. She earned two Masters' degrees; one from Cornell University and another from The University of Vermont. Throughout her adult life she contributed significant time and energy to the Lund Family Center in Burlington, where she and Douglas adopted their four children. The Center named the "Pierson Room" in the couple's honor. She taught for many years in the UVM Special Education and Social Services Department. Her commitment to education and family was further evidenced by her support for the Malayaka House in Uganda, Africa. She was a Life Long Learner at Florida Atlantic University for the past decade, and a long-time participant in the Guardian Ad Litem program in Burlington, VT. She was a "Special Sister" in The P.E.O. Organization since 1967, a sisterhood whose objectives and aims were for adhering to qualities of Faith, Love, Purity, Justice and Truth. Also to seek growth in knowledge and culture and obtain all possible wisdom from nature, art, books, study and society, and to radiate all light possible by conversation, and exercise any talent possessedall of which she exhibited daily. Her Faith in God was very important to her, having been an active member in numerous congregations throughout her years. She said prayers daily for so many, this ritual meant the world to her, touching the lives of those in need the most. She played Bridge with a passion, tennis, worked out at the gym, took art classes and was on many committees, always a very busy woman, rarely idle, until it was time for a martini, some peanuts and a book Patricia is survived by her four children: daughter Ruthann Dodge of West Palm Beach, FL, son Douglas Clark, Jr. (and his wife, Maura Lee of Shelburne, VT, daughter Grace Patricia of Ferrisburgh, VT; and son James Topping (and his wife Sarah, of Williston, VT; and her grandchildren: Jacqueline Patricia Harlow, Jakeessa Michelle, Donnell Douglas, Jannelle Leigh, Devyn James, Douglas Clark III (wife Kerry), Patricia Lee, James Willis, Emily Jane and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Jackie VandenDorpel. She was predeceased by her brother,John Padgett Milligan, Jr. Her family will miss her more than one can imagine. They will remember her for her infectious smile, her life-long journey to be a good person, her compassion for others, and her desire to make people feel good. She was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to countless people who will all miss her dearly as well. A common theme could be said that there will never be anyone quite like Pat Pierson, a true role model to be followed by all. We love you so very much Mom and will always be thinking of you daily, as you join Dad in the Heavens dancing away smiling Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 16, 2019