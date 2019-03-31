|
|
REILLY, Patricia Patricia McPeak Reilly, 87, of Boynton Beach, died March 22, 2019, after a long battle with dementia. She was born July 2, 1931, in Pittsburgh, PA. She owned and operated McPeak Tire Co. in Pittsburgh prior to moving to Florida. She then enjoyed spending time at home with her family and golfing at Delray Dunes Country Club since 1980. She was involved with her country club, her parish, St. Thomas More Catholic Church, and local charities for many years. She enjoyed her summers at Bent Tree in Jasper, GA as well. She leaves her husband Robert of 52 years; her son, Daniel of Boynton Beach; her daughter, Roberta, son-in-law, Michael and granddaughter, Shea of Palm Beach Gardens. There are no local services scheduled. Contributions may be made on her behalf to or Catholic Charities Diocese of Palm Beach.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 31, 2019