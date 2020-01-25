|
Bertell, Patricia Rose
Patricia "Pat" Rose Bertell, 67, was born on February 3, 1952 in Pittsburgh, PA and entered Heaven on December 29, 2019 in Jupiter, FL, after a brief 6 week fight with cancer. She fought a hard battle with great dignity and spirit with her husband, sister and cousin by her side.
Pat grew up in Dormont, PA, and graduated from Keystone Oaks High School. She received an Associate Degree in Mechanical Drafting from Dean Tech and worked for several years as a Draftsman in the coal industry. While working for Eastern Associated Coal she met her future husband, Tom. She then went on to get her bachelors from Strayer University in Germantown, MD. Pat worked as a Purchasing Agent for several organizations and as a Contracts Manager for HJ Foundation before retiring in 2014.
Pat and Tom became "The Bertells" on August 11, 1984 in Pittsburgh and were married for 35 years. They retired to their beautiful home on The Island at Abacoa in 2014. Pat transformed the house into a home including picking the house paint colors, tile and furniture while still working in Maryland with the help of her sister Gloria and best friend Jan from Pittsburgh.
Before retiring to Florida with Tom she attended St. Peter's Catholic Church in Olney, MD, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and taught CCD for several years.
Pat was a loyal QVC and HSN shopper and also volunteered at the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Jupiter. She loved shopping for flowers and planting in her home gardens. She treasured and greatly enjoyed her time with her Godchildren, Lynzee Halligan and Nick and Tiffany Evans.
Her Legacy will be her willingness to mentor, support and teach others.
Pat is greatly missed by her husband Tom Bertell, her sister Gloria Halligan and husband Richard, who had recently moved from Connecticut to Florida so the sisters could finally live in the same state and enjoy their retirements together.
Services for Pat will be held at 10:00AM, Monday, February 3, 2020, in the Chapel at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 13591 Prosperity Farms Rd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL. A reception will follow immediately in St. Patrick's Parish Hall.
Pat was a friend to all animals especially her cats and was always ready to help a wandering turtle find its way across the road.
Flowers can be sent to St. Patrick's Chapel. Donations can be sent to Loggerhead Marine Life Center, in Juno Beach, FL.
