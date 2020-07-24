1/1
Patricia Rose Permenter
Permenter, Patricia Rose
Patricia Rose Permenter went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Born in Gadsden, AL on April 10, 1931, Pat was the second child of Anna and Lester Rose. She attended Greenacres Elementary School, Palm Beach High, and Palm Beach Junior College. She transferred to Southern Baptist Seminary in Louisville, KY where she earned her Bachelor and Master Degrees in Church Music. Later, she attended Florida Atlantic University and University of Miami to earn Bachelor and Master Degrees in Elementary Education. Patricia taught for 31 years in Palm Beach County at Berkshire Elementary School. While teaching at Berkshire Elementary she was also the Minister of Music at several local churches. Patricia was a member of First Baptist Church, now Family Church in West Palm Beach for 71 years. Pat is survived by her children: Art (Jan), Chris (Sherry) and Cindi; her grandchildren: Steven, Jon (Ashlee), Tori (Chase), and Kayla (Dan); her great-grandchildren: Shea, Harper, Henry, Wyatt, Lillian, Caleb, Colton, nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will be observing a private ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, Pat's wishes were donations to any of the following: (EducationFoundationPBC.org/donate); (FirefighterBenevolent.org); (BoyntonBeachFirefighters.com/aboutus); or (GoFamilyChurch.org).

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
