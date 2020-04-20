Home

Knauff Funeral Home
512 E Noble Ave
Williston, FL 32696
(352) 528-3481
Patricia Howard
Patricia S. Howard Obituary
Howard, Patricia S.
Patricia S. Howard, 71, formerly of Wellington and Delray Beach, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 in Williston, FL.
She was born on August 28, 1948 in Hammond, IN to Bernard F. Nondorf and Victoria C. (Natale) Nondorf. On July 6, 1968 Pat married Wilson Howard of Benton Harbor, MI.
Pat was the owner of Galaxy Hair Studio in Delray Beach and also worked at Christopher's Too Hair Salon in Boynton Beach.
She loved crossword puzzles, Scrabble, cooking and spending time with her friends. Nothing made Pat happier than a hug and a smile from her grandkids.
Preceding her in death were her husband, her parents, her brother Thomas Nondorf, her sisters Laura Jensen and Linda Zarnsy; in-laws Everett and Maudie Howard and sister-in-law Grace Dechert.
Pat is survived by her sons Todd (Mauri) Howard of Williston, FL and Eric Howard of Lake Worth; daughter Jackie Launstein of Cantonment, FL; sisters Victoria (Ed) Kincius and Mary Ann (Mark) Stephens; sisters-in-law Darlene Fields and Melissa Nondorf; brothers-in-law Jerry Jensen and Bruce Zarnsy; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
Knauff Funeral Home, Williston, FL in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
