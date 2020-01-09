|
|
Whitten, Patricia
Patricia Casey "Patty" Whitten departed this world peacefully on December 27, 2019, in West Palm Beach, FL at the age of 78.
Patricia is survived by her adult children John and wife Mary Jo (grandchild Makayla), James and wife Eileen (grandchildren Mandolin and Luke), Candice and husband Paul Jernigan (step-grandchild Andrew), Josiah and wife Meghan (grandchildren Olivia, Lillian and Emma); stepchildren Karen, Robin, and Edward; sister Denise Casey Kahn and her husband Ralph Kahn (nieces Catherine and Barbara, nephews Leonard and Michael). She is preceded in death by husband Charles A. Whitten, Jr., and son Charles Whitten III. Patricia's rescue pets Buster and Maggie have been taken in by her children as she wished.
Patricia was born in Niles, OH in 1941 to parents Ethel (Fluckiger) Casey and John Casey who preceded her in death. She graduated from McKinley High School and attended Trumbull Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Warren, OH, where she graduated in 1962 with her nursing degree. She practiced as a nurse prior to ending her career to raise their family, ultimately in Danville, VA, and later in Sarasota, FL. After her husband's death Patricia lived in The Villages of Florida and ultimately retired to West Palm Beach, FL with family.
Patricia's children remember her as a kind and generous mother who instilled in her children the love of nature and animals. She always made them the center of her attention and never met a person or creature she didn't call friend.
A funeral is scheduled for 1:30PM on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Bushnell National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to any local animal shelter / rescue or wildlife rescue.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020