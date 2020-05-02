Carroll, Patrick

Patrick Francis Carroll, 63, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Monday, April 27, 2020. Born and raised in Miami on April 13, 1957, he was a Florida resident his entire life and a lifelong Miami Dolphins fan. His love of cars led Patrick to become a master auto technician and he worked tirelessly to provide a beautiful life for his family. Patrick enjoyed life to the fullest and he will always be remembered as a person who laughed often and lived to make others happy.

Patrick leaves behind a loving family, including his wife of 35 years, Dorothy Jane Carroll; daughter Jessica Frances Carroll and son Jordan Patrick Carroll; siblings Stephen Reid Cole, Robert Emmett Carroll Jr., Linda Ann Carroll, and Joanne Katherine Carroll; mother Doris Abbott Carroll; father-in-law Paul Gerald Jordan and mother-in-law Betty Jane Jordan; sisters-in-law Ellen Lansing Cole and Donna Zabala Carroll; brothers-in-law Thomas Gerald Jordan and Robert Henry Jordan; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Robert Emmett Carroll.

A funeral mass will be scheduled and announced at a later date when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store