Heyn, Patrick Demere
On Monday, August 12, 2019, Patrick Demere Heyn passed away after a long illness. Patrick was born in Dalton, Georgia on April 11, 1954.
He entered the US Navy in 1974 and honorable discharged in 1980. Patrick received a MBA Degree in Professional Accountancy from Georgia State University and a BBA in Accounting from Columbus State University. As a CPA with over 35 years of experience in public accounting, Patrick had expertise in a number of areas including audits of public/private companies and not-for-profit organizations. In addition to being registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, Patrick's career as a certified public accountant began in Atlanta, Georgia with George Pennington and Company from 1982 until he moved to Palm Beach County in 1992, where he worked for several accounting firms before starting his own CPA firm in 2012 and recently merged with Angela Soles to form Soles, Heyn and Company, LLP.
Patrick was considered an authority on SEC rules and regulations as well as Generally Accepted Accounting Principles promulgated by the Financial Accounting Standards Board. He currently served on the FICPA Accounting Principles and Auditing Standards committee.
Patrick is survived by his wife Barbra and four siblings, three brothers Christopher, Dennis, and Michael and one sister Jan Lynch. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Patrick was an avid boater and fisherman and loved his two English Bulldogs, Patch and Sassy.
Visitation will on Friday August 16, 2019 from 9:00AM to 10:15AM at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 3041 Kirk Road, Lake Worth, FLorida. Funeral services with be held at 11:00AM at the Catholic Church of the Holy Spirt, Lantana. Internment will be at 1:00PM at the South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth on State Road 7/U.S. 441.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory Patrick Demere Heyn to the Cousteau Society or Peggy Adams Animal Shelter.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019