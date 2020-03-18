Home

Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
3:00 PM
Banbury Cross
Patrick McGaughan Obituary
McGaughan, Patrick
"Packy" Galen McGaughan, of Clarksburg, MD, unexpectedly passed away on March 12, 2020, at age 56, shocking the horse world and those who loved him best. Before attending Duke University Packy was a resident rider with the United States Equestrian Team. He was a gold medalist at the 1987 Pan American Equestrian Games. A graduate of the University of Maryland Law school, he practiced law at Thelen Reid for several years before transitioning exclusively to training horses and riders in the sport of eventing.
There will be a Celebration of his Life at Seneca Valley Pony Club Horse Trials in Poolesville, MD a weekend in June where a cross country jump will be dedicated in his memory. Please look on the USEA website for the date and time of the Memorial Celebration.
Packy is survived by his parents, Judy and Mack McGaughan of Clarkburg, MD and Wellington, FL, his brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Madgie McGaughan of Comus, MD, and his sister Erin and brother-in-law Jon Hochberg of Seattle, WA. He was loved by many nephews, nieces and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution towards the "Packy Perpetual Trophy" established by Judy and Mack, which will be run through the USEA, (www.USEventing.com), and will be awarded to an outstanding young rider at the Preliminary Level.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
