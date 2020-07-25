1/1
Patrick W. Murphy
Murphy, Patrick W.
Patrick William Murphy, 68, passed quietly June 20, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer in hospice near his home in Lodi, WI. Born July 24, 1951, in LaGrange, IL, to Frank William Murphy, Jr. and Nancy Woody Murphy. The Murphy family relocated to Delray Beach, FL in July 1966, and Patrick graduated Seacrest High School, Class of 1969. He helped manage the family business in Delray Beach, Erny's Restaurant, for over 20 years before relocating to Wisconsin. A true Irishman, Patrick had a generous heart, a quick wit and genuine laugh. He loved the ocean and sailing.
He was predeceased by his parents and his older brother Woody Murphy. Survived by his sister Peggy Murphy; his daughters Amy Wanner (Scott) of Blue Ridge, GA and Lauren Murphy of St. Petersburg, FL; his grandchildren Isabel Wanner and J.T. Mondrosch, his nephews Christopher Murphy, Ben Garbarino, Noah Garbarino; his niece Jennifer Murphy; and close friends Mary Gallagher and Todd Anderson of Lodi, WI, who provided him tender care and comfort. He will be greatly missed. May the wind be always at your back. We wish you smooth sailing. . .

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
