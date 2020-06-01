Tarman, Sr., Paul B."I'm not sleeping,I'm just resting my eyes"Paul B. Tarman, Sr., husband, father, grandpa, g-g pa, son, brother, uncle, friend, inventor, scientist and story teller passed away at the age of 90 on May 20, 2020 in Boynton Beach, FL. Paul is survived by Mary Therese (Crotty), his wife of 68 years, his seven children, Terry (Bill) Reddy, Susan Tarman, Paul (Kim) Tarman, Denise Tarman, Donna Kirby (Donald Brown), Mark (Susie) Tarman, Julie (Dion) Dutton, 15 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.Paul served in the U.S. Army before joining the Institute of Gas Technology in 1956 with a B.S. and an M.S. in chemical engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology. His 43 year career, which encompassed extensive world-wide travel, spanned a broad range of research activities, from development of improved air conditioning fluids and pipeline coatings in the late 1950s to the development of improved fuel cells and natural gas vehicle storage media in the 1980s. Ultimately, Paul served as vice president of research and development for IGT directing the research activities and annual budget for over 100 projects. After the development of the fuel cell, M-C Power was launched where Paul served as President until his retirement.With over 52 technical publications, 25 patents, and as a member of the American Chemical Society, the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, A.G.A.'s Advanced Technology Task Group, the North American Fluid Flow Measurement Council and the Steering Committee of Liquefied Natural Gas Conferences, and chairman of Subcommittee B-II of the International Gas Union, Paul's contributions have been prodigious. Among his many accomplishments, he was named winner of the American Gas Association's 1990 Gas Industry Research Award which recognizes an individual who has made an outstanding contribution of lasting benefit to research and technology in the natural gas industry.After retirement, Paul and Therese relocated to Chesterfield, MO, where he spent 12 years as a volunteer at St. Luke's Hospital, became an avid gardener, made numerous new friends and enjoyed time with family. Dozens of trips to Florida led Paul and Therese to find their "candiminium" in Briny Breezes, FL. There he found his happy place on his front porch, spent his days gardening, playing pool, visiting with his new friends, telling his stories but most of all just enjoying life. When asked, Paul would say without hesitation that his greatest accomplishment, what gave him the most pride, and brought him immeasurable joy was his family.If you wish to honor his memory go to