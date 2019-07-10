|
Whelan, Paul C.
Loving Father, Paul C. Whelan, 96, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 in Florida. Born to Agnes and William in Nebraska, one of seven boys. He graduated from West Point and served in World War II as a pilot. He took great pride in being part of West Point and his involvement continued throughout his life.
He was a business owner of G&W Machine Tool Business in Connecticut. He has been a long time resident of West Palm Beach.
Paul is survived by his son, Michael and daughter, Nancy.
There are no services scheduled at this time, memorial services would be sometime in the future.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 10 to July 11, 2019