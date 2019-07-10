Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Whelan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul C. Whelan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul C. Whelan Obituary
Whelan, Paul C.
Loving Father, Paul C. Whelan, 96, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 in Florida. Born to Agnes and William in Nebraska, one of seven boys. He graduated from West Point and served in World War II as a pilot. He took great pride in being part of West Point and his involvement continued throughout his life.
He was a business owner of G&W Machine Tool Business in Connecticut. He has been a long time resident of West Palm Beach.
Paul is survived by his son, Michael and daughter, Nancy.
There are no services scheduled at this time, memorial services would be sometime in the future.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 10 to July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.