Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
250 Center Street
Jupiter, FL 33458
561-744-2030
Paul E. Christle

Paul E. Christle Obituary
Christle, Paul E.
Paul E. Christle passed away at home May 28, 2019.
He is survived by his wife and life companion Elizabeth Christle, children Audrey Christle Hasson, Melissa Askeland (Gunnar), Andrea Northrop (Taylor), Paul Ryan Christle (Melody), Sean Christle and seven loving grandchildren. He is survived by his siblings, Kathy Bender, Phyllis Rose, Michael and Dewaine Christle.
Paul was raised in Melrose, MA and joined the Marine Corps at age 18. After serving in the military, Paul moved to Palm Beach Gardens and was employed by BellSouth for 33 years. After retiring, Paul spent time at the family log cabin in the north Georgia mountains.
Paul was buried at the South Florida Veterans Cemetery, a family remembrance will be held at a later time.
Paul was a caring, loving father and will be greatly missed.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 28 to June 30, 2019
