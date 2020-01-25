Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
961 South Kanner Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 223-5550
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
961 South Kanner Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
Palm City, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul McManus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul E. McManus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul E. McManus Obituary
McManus, Paul E.
Colonel Paul E. McManus, (retired U.S.A.F.), 82, of Palm City, FL passed away, January 21, 2020.
Friends may visit from 4:00PM to 6:00PM Tuesday, January 28, in the Chapel of Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, 961 S. Kanner Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00AM Wednesday, January 29, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Palm City, FL.
Interment with full military honors will be at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.
Memorial Contributions in his memory may be made to , Tampa, FL.
Online condolences may be found at
www.martin-funeral.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -