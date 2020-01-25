|
|
McManus, Paul E.
Colonel Paul E. McManus, (retired U.S.A.F.), 82, of Palm City, FL passed away, January 21, 2020.
Friends may visit from 4:00PM to 6:00PM Tuesday, January 28, in the Chapel of Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, 961 S. Kanner Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00AM Wednesday, January 29, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Palm City, FL.
Interment with full military honors will be at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.
Memorial Contributions in his memory may be made to , Tampa, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020