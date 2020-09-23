1/1
Paul Krankall
1947 - 2020
Krankall, Paul
Aug 20, 1947 - Aug 23, 2020
The family of Paul John Krankall, of Palm Beach Gardens, is saddened to announce his passing on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at the age of 73. Paul was born in Bridgeport, CT to Grace Helen Krankall and John Henry Krankall. He graduated from Bassick High School and Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology. He was a long-term resident of Bridgeport and Stratford, CT. Paul worked as a butcher at Stop & Shop for 30 years, and then transitioned into a career in aviation. He became a Technical Instructor at Sikorsky Aircraft where he worked for 20 years, during which time he finished his Master's degree in Aviation.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 14 years, Vera Krankall; children Victoria (David) Protsko, Kevin (Courtney) Krankall and Henrique Laboissiere; grandchildren Hallie Hushion, Madison Hushion and Everett Krankall; siblings Stephen Zampedri and John Krankall.
Paul served the Lord in his communities in Connecticut and Florida, and was a dedicated husband, father, brother and friend. He will be dearly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held 3:00PM Saturday, September, 26 at Cross Community Church, 2575 Lone Pine Road, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
