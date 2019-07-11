Balise, Paul Lewis

We are sorry to have lost an exceptional man, father and friend on May 22, 2019. Paul was born in 1929 in Northampton, MA. He attended High School at Longmeadow High and Monson Academy where he enjoyed competing on the football teams. After high school, he attended and graduated from Bates College in Lewiston, ME. Paul was proud to enlist with the United States Marines where he served our country from 1950-1954. His tour included serving with the 1st Marine Division, Company A in Korea as 1st Lieutenant. Of course his friends would go on to call him by the nickname "Colonel".

When he returned home, Paul worked for his father's Chevrolet Dealership in Springfield MA as Fleet Manager for 25 years. When he retired, he set his sights on seeing the world and accomplished just that.

Paul was very proud of his service and his career and was always looking for ways to "pay it forward". Offering a helping hand, he would help whoever asked to be a force for good in the world. Paul was an optimist and always appreciated his good friends. A true outdoorsman, he was an avid motorcyclist, sailor and fisherman. Adventure was a part of his daily plan and he always enjoyed life. Spending winters in Jensen Beach, FL at the "cottage", he loved wading the Intercoastal for snook and trout. Summers would take him to Montana and Idaho to fly fish for browns and rainbows and camp in his 5th wheel where moose would share his front yard. So many friends he made along the way, he was not one to be shy!

Paul was Dad to his sons, Paul and David as well as to his daughter, Lynda Balise. We miss him terribly. Also grandchildren Jordan and Emily and sisters Jeanne and Joan. He has many nephews, nieces and cousins that he always enjoyed spending time with. His dear friends who shared his life were the highlight of his many stories and memories.

Paul was loyal, light hearted, appreciative, energetic, generous and an inspiration to all who knew him.

In lieu of gifts, donations may be made in Paul Balise's name to the angels at Treasure Coast Hospice. Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 11 to July 12, 2019