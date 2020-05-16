Paul Marriage
1949 - 2020
Marriage, Paul
Paul Marriage was born in Colorado Springs, CO to Joan and Warren Marriage on November 9, 1949. He died surrounded by family in Kissimmee, FL on May 2, 2020.
Paul grew up in Colorado Springs, attended Corpus Christi, Divine Redeemer, and Sacred Heart grade school and St. Mary's and Palmer High Schools. Paul married his high school sweetheart, Louise Evans, on April 19, 1969. They settled in Ft. Lauderdale, initially, later moved to Loxahatchee, and finally to Kissimmee, FL. Their marriage vows united them for 51 years and welcomed their children Jason and Amy.
Paul worked with his hands his entire life: from boyhood home chores, delivering newspapers, pumping gas, building a car from a box of parts, and fixing cars and trucks, to his lifetime career in construction throughout Florida. Paul built his own home in Loxahatchee, and had his son, son-in-law, and brothers help him build their homes while he continued to work in his own construction business.
Paul is survived by his loving wife Louise, his son Jason (Tammy) and their children Audrey, Brianna, Chase, and Dane; his daughter Amy (Red) Morgan and their children Garrett and Lauren; his brothers Anthony, Ronald, and John; his sisters Catherine (John) Hill and Suzanne (Bill) Wheeler, and seven nephews, six nieces.
Paul will join his parents, his sister Heather (Jim) Schenk, and his nieces Teri Kuespert and Beverly Hill in home with God.
No formal funeral service at Paul's request.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
