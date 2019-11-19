Home

Paul Muller

Paul Muller, of Palm Beach Gardens, passed away at age 89, on November 16, 2019. Paul was born in Budapest, Hungary in 1930. He resided in Philadelphia, PA where he was a car salesman. After retiring he moved to Palm Beach Gardens. He enjoyed skiing, boating and going out to dinner.
Paul is survived by his wife, of almost 64 years Miette, his daughter Judy, son-in-law John, granddaughters Daron and Emily, great-grandsons David lll, Caleb and Nathaniel.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
