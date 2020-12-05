Dr. Paul Niloff

Remembering Dr. Paul Niloff

Dr. Paul Niloff passed away on December 3, 2020 after 99 years filled with love and accomplishment. To most, Paul was known as a gifted physician. To the three generations he leaves behind, including six great-grandchildren, he'll be remembered as a role model for how life should be lived. Paul's constant optimism and good cheer filled the room. He saw the best in everything - and everyone. Fairness was more important than winning. Every joke deserved a laugh. Everyone he met was treated with respect. Paul knew how lucky he was in life, never took anything for granted, and was a force for good in all things.

A child of Sherbrooke, Quebec, Paul graduated McGill University Medical School at the age of 22. After graduation, Paul served as a Captain in the Canadian Army Medical Corps in active duty in World War II. After the war, Paul finished his education, and eventually became an Associate Professor of Surgery at McGill. Paul's career saw him quickly become a leader, first as Chief of Surgery at Reddy Memorial Hospital in Montreal, and later as Chief of Staff at Palm Beach Regional Hospital in Florida. A true renaissance man, one day Paul might be found doing house calls, and the next he'd be in the lab doing cutting edge research. He wrote dozens of renowned research papers, and the development of the Niloff Bile Duct Tube helped countless patients. Paul retained his brilliant medical mind to the end; he published his last paper at the age of 91.

Paul's generosity of spirit, and deep faith, led him to always give back what he could. The causes he supported are too numerous to list, but he took special pride in his work for the Combined Jewish Appeal in Montreal.

A life this full is rarely accomplished alone, and Paul was no exception. His wife, Petty, was his match in every way, and his fierce protector at all times. Petty will miss Paul dearly, as will all who had the privilege of knowing him - especially his family. Paul was the loving father and father-in-law of the late Dr. Jonathan Niloff and Rebecca, Donna Hirschfeld and Jack, Susan Weisz and Daniel - the proud grandfather "Papa" of Lauren (Matt), Samantha (Dale), Eric (Jennifer), Stephanie (Gerold), David (Ashley), and Julie - great-grandfather to Liam, Max, Hannah, April, Dana and Joanna - and brother of the late Joseph Niloff.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service was held on December 4.

Donations in Dr. Paul Niloff's honor can be made to Temple Emanu-el, 190 N County Road, Palm Beach, Florida 33480, (561) 832-0804.



