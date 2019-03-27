MCCLUNG, Sr., Paul Richard Paul Richard McClung, Sr., 74, arrived in his heavenly home on March 16, 2019 after a valiant battle with a long illness. His devotion to his family, his firm belief in God, and many treasured friends supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace. He desired nothing more than that all who knew him learned of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ! Paul is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his Creator. Paul is survived by his wife Tessie Kinsey Cook McClung; his son Paul Richard McClung, Jr. (spouse Melinda and their children Wayne and Lucy); his daughter Judith Renee (spouse Jonathan and their children Connor (spouse Damaris), Wyatt and Faith); his stepchildren Troy, Teresa (spouse Chris), and Seth (spouse Michele and her children Savannah and Leanna); stepgrandchildren Terry (wife Ciara and their children AJ and Severus), and Tommy; as well as many other extended family members in Virginia and Florida. He is preceded in death by his adopted parents, Nortie Woodroe McClung, Sr. (1913 to 1977) and Louise Edwards Dungan McClung (1923 to 2013); his brother Nortie Woodroe "Woody" McClung, Jr. (1944); and two grandsons, Jonathan Tyler (1992) and Trace Nathaniel (2000). A Life Celebration and light reception will be held in Paul's honor on March 30, 2019 at 10:00AM EST at First Baptist/Family Church Downtown at 1101 S Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. Pastor Jimmy Scroggins will officiate the service. All are welcome to attend. The family gratefully declines flowers and donations, but prayers, condolences and memories are gladly accepted at [email protected] Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019