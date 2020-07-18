1/
Paul Robert McGrath
McGrath, Paul Robert
June 17, 1933 - July 7, 2020
Paul Robert McGrath, 87, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away peacefully. Paul worked as a Multi-Family Housing Finance Specialist until 1996, and then worked as a Certified Appraiser of Multi-Family Housing until his retirement in 2011.
While building a successful career Paul always made time for activities and fun with his many nephews and nieces whom he loved and, in whose lives, he played a pivotal role.
Paul is survived by his wife Gail A. McGrath of West Palm Beach, FL, his sisters Ann V. Jordan of Laconia, NH, Patricia D. Nelson of Westboro, MA, and many loving nieces and nephews. He is preceded by his brothers Peter and David and his sister Margaret Peters.
A Celebration of Paul's Life will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to express condolences may sign the guest book at (www.edgleycremationservices.com).

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edgley Cremation Services
4128 Westroads Drive, Suite 203
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
(561) 640-9009
