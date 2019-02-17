HUNTER, Paul Russell Major Paul Russell Hunter, USMC, retired, 92, of Jensen Beach, Florida, died on February 12, 2019. He was born on February 16, 1926, in West Palm Beach, Florida, to the late David Glenn Hunter and Margaret Hunter, and grew up in Lake Worth, Florida. At the outbreak of World War II, Paul dropped out of high school and joined the U.S. Marine Raiders. The Raiders were the special forces of their time. In 1944, The Raiders were incorporated into the 6th Marine Division. Paul was wounded in the battles for Guam and Okinawa. He was awarded two Purple Hearts. In 1945, Paul participated in the occupation of Yokosuka at the time of the Japanese surrender. After the war, Paul left the service to pursue his passion of flying, by using the GI Bill to become a flight instructor. In 1948, Paul re-enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and was stationed at Quantico, Virginia, where he met his future wife, Margaret Ellen Krucelyak. He was accepted into the naval aviation training program. Upon completion of his flight training, Paul was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps and married Margaret. His nineteen years as a commissioned officer included combat in the Korean War and the Vietnam War. During his career he flew several different types of aircraft, but his favorite aircraft was the Chance Vought F8U Crusader. The F8U Crusader was a supersonic single engine jet fighter. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and several Air Medals. He retired in 1969 at the rank of Major, and moved to Palm Springs, Florida, to be near his childhood home. Paul and Margaret relocated to Jensen Beach, Florida, in 1977, to be close to their favorite fishing spots. They enjoyed fishing and travelling around the country until Margaret passed away of cancer in 1994. In 1997, Paul met Martha Kluge while volunteering at the Florida Oceanographic Center on Hutchinson Island, and they were married later that year. They loved to travel across country to sightsee and visit relatives. Paul is survived by his wife Martha Hunter of Jensen Beach, Florida; and his children: Paul Hunter (Myra) of Palm City, Florida; Margaret Croxford of Orlando, Florida; Katherine Kornegay of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; Barbara Kotick (David) of Orlando, Florida; and Gary Hunter (Sherrie) of North Charleston, South Carolina; and two step-sons: Howard "Dutch" Kluge III (Pam) of Maiden, North Carolina; and Daniel Kluge of Havre De Grace, Maryland. He is survived by his grandchildren: Susan Hunter of Virginia; Cory Croxford of Florida; Bryan Kornegay, Jr. (Alex) of West Virginia; James Kotick (Glennys) of Massachusetts; Jonathan Hunter of South Carolina; Jennifer Kotick of Florida; additional six step-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife Margaret Hunter; son-in-law Marty Croxford, grandson Bryce Croxford, and step-son Vincent Kluge. At Paul's request, there will only be a grave side service which will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial contributions to the Treasure Coast Hospice, Barbara Harper In Patient Unit, 1000 Ruhnke Street, Stuart, Florida 34997; where Paul received loving and compassionate care. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting www.Martin-Funeral.com . Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary