Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edgley Cremation Services
4128 Westroads Drive, Suite 203
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
(561) 640-9009
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Smith Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Smith Jr. Obituary
Smith, Jr., Paul
Paul Hood Smith, Jr., of West Palm Beach, beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away as a result of injuries from a car accident on September 6, 2019. He was 47 years old. Paul is survived by his parents, Paul and Patricia Smith, sister, Caroline Smith Hickey (Michael Hickey), and nieces, Bridget and Rory Hickey.
A Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel at Loyola Blakefield High School, Towson, MD, 10:30AM September 29, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his name to the International Mountain Bicycling Association.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now