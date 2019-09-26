|
|
Smith, Jr., Paul
Paul Hood Smith, Jr., of West Palm Beach, beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away as a result of injuries from a car accident on September 6, 2019. He was 47 years old. Paul is survived by his parents, Paul and Patricia Smith, sister, Caroline Smith Hickey (Michael Hickey), and nieces, Bridget and Rory Hickey.
A Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel at Loyola Blakefield High School, Towson, MD, 10:30AM September 29, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his name to the International Mountain Bicycling Association.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019