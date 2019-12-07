|
|
Davis, Paul Stewart
Paul Stewart Davis, 87, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Paul was born on July 16, 1932 in Huntsville, AL. He graduated with a BS degree from Auburn University in Auburn, AL. He married his wife Nell on June 16, 1956 and they celebrated 63 years of marriage. Paul was an operations manager for 45 years at Bell South until his retirement. He enjoyed golf, collecting antiques and Auburn football (WAR EAGLE!). He is survived by his wife, Nell; and his son, Jad. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, and his son, Mark Stewart Davis. At his request, no services were held.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019