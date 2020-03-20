|
|
Tobias, Paul Warren
Paul Warren Tobias, 76, died March 18, 2020, at his home in West Palm Beach, FL, after a valiant fight against cancer.
Paul was born in Miami on July 4, 1943, to Margaret Ladd and Warren Tobias. He was raised in Key West and Hialeah. He served in the US Army during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After serving, he became an electrician and was a member of the local electrician's union IBEW #349. In 1963, Paul married Maryann Morbusch, and they welcomed a baby daughter, Dawn, in September. In 1965, Paul lost Maryann while she was giving birth to a baby, who also passed away during the delivery. In 1966, Paul met Janet Seymour, and they soon married. Paul and Janet welcomed a son, Daniel, in November 1967, and Stephen in September 1969, and Jennifer in October 1979. Paul and his family moved to West Palm Beach in 1980, where he lived and worked. He opened his own electrical contracting business, Southeast Electric, and operated it until 2013.
Paul loved the ocean, having grown up fishing and diving, and passed that same love on to his children. He also enjoyed traveling, attending live sporting events, and spending time with his friends and family. His laugh was undeniable, with a never-ending joke list, and quick one-liners for any situation. Paul was loving, considerate, and helped so many. He touched many lives, and his legacy lives on through his acts of selflessness and joyful memories. To know Paul was to love Paul.
Paul, Dad, and Poppi is survived by his wife Janet, his children, Dawn, Dan, Steve, and Jennifer, seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild and another on the way.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020