WIDEMER, Paul Paul Widemer, 86, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. He was born April 28, 1932 in Hadley, Massachusetts. He lived life to the fullest. He loved to travel, garden, watch sports of all kinds and spend time with his family. Paul was a devoted husband to his wife of forty years, Aileen, who predeceased him in 2012. He was a loving, loyal, strong man who guided his family with a firm but gentle hand. Paul is survived by his children Diane, Theresa (Matthew), Steven (Linda) and Thomas (Dalaina), his stepchildren Kirk (Ann), William Jr., David, Russell (Linda) and Julie (Eric), fifteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, soon to be eight, his sister Dorothy Howard (Wayne) and niece Kristen. Family, friends and others whose lives Paul touched are invited to the Palm Beach Memorial Park at 3691 Seacrest Boulevard, Lantana, Florida 33462 on Monday, April 22, 2019. Viewing begins at 10:00AM, Funeral service at 11:30AM.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 19, 2019