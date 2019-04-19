The Palm Beach Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Beach Memorial Park Funeral Home
3691 Seacrest Road
Lantana, FL 33462
(561) 586-1237
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul WIDEMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul WIDEMER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul WIDEMER Obituary
WIDEMER, Paul Paul Widemer, 86, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. He was born April 28, 1932 in Hadley, Massachusetts. He lived life to the fullest. He loved to travel, garden, watch sports of all kinds and spend time with his family. Paul was a devoted husband to his wife of forty years, Aileen, who predeceased him in 2012. He was a loving, loyal, strong man who guided his family with a firm but gentle hand. Paul is survived by his children Diane, Theresa (Matthew), Steven (Linda) and Thomas (Dalaina), his stepchildren Kirk (Ann), William Jr., David, Russell (Linda) and Julie (Eric), fifteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, soon to be eight, his sister Dorothy Howard (Wayne) and niece Kristen. Family, friends and others whose lives Paul touched are invited to the Palm Beach Memorial Park at 3691 Seacrest Boulevard, Lantana, Florida 33462 on Monday, April 22, 2019. Viewing begins at 10:00AM, Funeral service at 11:30AM.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palm Beach Memorial Park Funeral Home
Download Now