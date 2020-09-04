Hamilton, Paul William

Paul William Hamilton, 44, of Boynton Beach. Loving son of Ray and Sue Hamilton, died August 29, 2020 with his family by his side. Devoted brother of Heather Hamilton and adopted sister Barabra Bridgett. Survived by close friends Doug Urban, Jeremy Lewandowski, and Ryan Kempf, godson Kyle Lewandowski, numerous cousins and many others who loved him. A 17 year veteran of the Palm Beach County School District, Paul served as a media specialist, most recently at South Grade Elementary in Lake Worth and was active in the school safety patrol and CTA. A requiem mass will be celebrated at Trinity Episcopal Church in Lebanon, MO at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the South Grade Safety Patrol and the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.



