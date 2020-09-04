1/
Paul William Hamilton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hamilton, Paul William
Paul William Hamilton, 44, of Boynton Beach. Loving son of Ray and Sue Hamilton, died August 29, 2020 with his family by his side. Devoted brother of Heather Hamilton and adopted sister Barabra Bridgett. Survived by close friends Doug Urban, Jeremy Lewandowski, and Ryan Kempf, godson Kyle Lewandowski, numerous cousins and many others who loved him. A 17 year veteran of the Palm Beach County School District, Paul served as a media specialist, most recently at South Grade Elementary in Lake Worth and was active in the school safety patrol and CTA. A requiem mass will be celebrated at Trinity Episcopal Church in Lebanon, MO at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the South Grade Safety Patrol and the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved