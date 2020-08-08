Wilson, Jr., Paul
Paul Wilson, Jr. of Palm Beach Gardens passed away suddenly on July 27, 2020 at 84 years of age. He was born in BayShore, NY on April 10, 1936. He graduated in 1957 from The Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, GA where he received a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering. Paul had a fulfilling career from start to finish working at Pratt & Whitney, in Florida. Some of his most exciting projects included enhancing the performance of the J-58 engine which powered the SR-71 (Blackbird) and the F-100 engine which powered the F-15 and F-16 fighter jets. He was also Pratt & Whitney's lead crash investigator for the F-100 engine, which took him around the world, and earned him the respect of every customer he worked with. He welcomed every challenge, along with the hard work needed to discover the answers. Pop, as he was fondly known, was the master of mechanics, sharing his immense knowledge helping others diagnose their problems. His loss leaves a deep void that will be felt by so many. Paul is predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Sara Faye, whom he loved and missed dearly. He is survived by his three sons, Trey (Cindy), Bert (Lisa), and Alan (Kim), six grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. We love you PopPop! A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a lymphoma charity of your choice
.