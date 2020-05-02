Friedman-Pirrotta, Paula
Paula Friedman-Pirrotta, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida passed away, Sunday, April 19, 2020. Paula was born on March 14, 1942 in Patterson, New Jersey to Saul and Helen (Solomon) Stein. She is survived by her beloved husband, Sal Pirrotta; and older brother Sidney Stein; loving mother to Lauren Mastics (George), and Ellen Rubin (Douglas); adoring grandmother of George Mastics, Rachel Mastics, Lily Rubin and Joshua Rubin. She will also be missed by her extended family and many cherished friends. Paula was a retired special education teacher who spent the majority of her career teaching high school in Miami-Dade Public Schools. She graduated from Ohio State University and later went on to earn a Masters and Specialist degrees from Florida International University. Paula spent several years at the county level writing curriculum for the state of Florida, but eventually returned to her true passion, teaching in the classroom. She is remembered by her former students as an inspirational and caring teacher. In addition to her many professional accomplishments, Paula is remembered for her intelligence, "green thumb" and generosity. If you wish to make a donation in Paula's name please contribute to the Cutaneous Lymphoma Foundation. Online condolences may be offered at (www.starofdavidfunerals.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 2 to May 3, 2020.