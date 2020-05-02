Hutchinson, Pauline A.
In the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 29, 2020, Pauline passed from this world to finally be reunited with her beloved husband, Hal who preceded her in death in 2015. Happily married for over 60 years, one can only imagine the joyful meeting after these 5 long years apart. Born in Massachusetts to the late Elisse and Catherine Pineault she was the 9th of 10 children. After the birth of their daughter Pauline and Hal moved to Connecticut where they worked at Pratt and Whitney before transferring to Tequesta in 1968. In later years Pauline worked at Kiddy Castle and volunteered on the Historical Society of Tequesta and was a Poll worker for both local and national elections. Pauline could also be seen riding her blue bike around Tequesta until she was 85. Pauline is survived by her daughter, son and daughter-in-law, grandson, sister and many nieces and nephews along with friends. Her daughter would like to thank Dr. Irma Lopez, TrustBridge and the family of friends that helped along the way to care for her Mother. Pauline loved children and they loved her! Survival swim lessons in her memory can be made at Live like Jake (www.LiveLikeJake.com) 561-316-4924.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 2 to May 3, 2020.