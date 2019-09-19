|
Blocher, Pauline
Pauline "Polly" Tuttle Blocher, 91, formerly of West Palm Beach, Florida, more recently of Piqua, Ohio, baptism was completed at 12:40AM, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Brookdale of Piqua. She was born on November 16, 1927 in Worcester, Massachusetts to the late Paul Goodwin Tuttle and Marion (Nesmith) Hammond Tuttle. She married Dale Moorehead Blocher October 30, 1953 in West Palm Beach, Florida, he preceded her in death on September 25, 2005.
Polly is survived by daughter, Kathryn "Kazy" Blocher Hinds and her husband Joe M. Hinds of Piqua; a grandson, Paul Joseph Hinds of Piqua; and a sister, Barbara Tuttle Jones of Gainesville, Florida, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Kent Marshall Blocher, and three brothers, Robert, Larry, and Roger Tuttle.
Polly was an avid tennis player and while in high school her doubles team was Florida State Champions. Polly was a proud graduate of the Florida State College for Women (which is now known as Florida State University) where she played soccer, was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority and held membership in Phi Beta Kappa. Directly after college she served as a Budget Analyst for the Pentagon.
Polly had a giving heart and made those she came in contact with feel special. She assisted others, not only in her profession as a Social Worker for the State of Florida for over twenty years, but also in many other ways as well. She was very athletic, and enjoyed playing tennis for many years. She loved working in her garden or on the building and grounds at Lakeside Presbyterian Church. She was an active member of Lakeside Presbyterian Church in West Palm Beach, Florida, and during her time in Piqua she enjoyed the fellowship of Westminster Presbyterian Church. In 2013 she moved to Piqua to be with her daughter, she quickly made friends and was embraced by the community as one of its own. Polly will be remembered for her devout faith, love of life and adventure, wisdom, love of family and friends, and of course her beautiful smile!
A service to honor her life will begin at 4:00PM Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church with Pastor Todd Allen officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00PM to 7:00PM Tuesday at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Audubon Society of the Everglades, PO Box 16914, West Palm Beach, FL 33416-6914 or Lakesisde Presbyterian Church, 4601 South Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33405.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019