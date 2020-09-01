

Pauline E. Patterson passed peacefully at home in West Palm Beach, FL August 7, 2020.

Born in Malden, MA with long term residence in Needham and Essex, MA. She was a world traveler and a mentor to many.

Predeceased by her husband Marshall B. Patterson and daughter Patricia Zuelke. She is survived by son Donald and daughter-in-law Sandy; son-in-law David; three grandchildren Amy, Aaron, Anne; and seven great-grandchildren.

Graveside Services will be held in Essex, MA at the convenience of the family.



