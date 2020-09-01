1/1
Pauline E. Patterson
Pauline E. Patterson passed peacefully at home in West Palm Beach, FL August 7, 2020.
Born in Malden, MA with long term residence in Needham and Essex, MA. She was a world traveler and a mentor to many.
Predeceased by her husband Marshall B. Patterson and daughter Patricia Zuelke. She is survived by son Donald and daughter-in-law Sandy; son-in-law David; three grandchildren Amy, Aaron, Anne; and seven great-grandchildren.
Graveside Services will be held in Essex, MA at the convenience of the family.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
