Glenn, Pauline J.
Pauline "Polly" J. Glenn, of Grove City, PA and Boynton Beach, FL, passed away on December 27, 2019. Polly was born on January 18, 1930, in Grove City, to Franklin M. and Alice M. (Ramsey) Gray. She was a lifelong member of Center Presbyterian Church in Grove City and attended First United Methodist Church during the winter.
Survivors include four daughters, Kathy Cooper and husband Les of Wasco, CA, Sandy Boosel and husband Nelson of New Wilmington, PA, Debbie Loyal and husband Donny of Lantana, FL, and Sherrie Critchlow and husband Mark of Loxahatchee, FL; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a brother Joseph Gray and wife Shirley of Grove City, PA. Polly was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles "Chuck" E. Glenn, daughter Laurie Sue and an infant sister Marguerite.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020